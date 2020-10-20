Yountville chefs to pay tribute to California veterans

Chefs and dignitaries from the Town of Yountville, Napa County and the State of California will once again salute residents of the Veterans Home of California – Yountville, on Nov. 11, by preparing a multi-course feast for the 16th Annual Celebrity Chefs Veterans Day Luncheon.

Orchestrated by Napa Valley Chef Bob Hurley and the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, this annual luncheon to celebrate our nation’s veterans will feature the culinary talents of chef Cary Delbridge of Brix Restaurant & Gardens, chef Jim Leiken of Lucy Restaurant & Bar at Bardessono, chef Camille Jeanty of Bistro Jeanty, chef Art Coutinho of Bottega, Francois Heigel & Octavio Alcantar of Bouchon Bakery, chef Michael Foster and Sean Knight of Mustards Grill and, for the first time, the Veterans Home Culinary Team.

Due to COVID-19, this year's lunch will look slightly different. Instead of volunteers serving the lunch restaurant-style, the veterans home staff will be assembling the meal and serving the veterans. The Yountville Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Partners 2 Media, also produced a video that will play for the veterans during the lunch hour. The video features the chefs describing their dishes, thank you messages from dignitaries, and photos from years past.