Zach Tusinger promoted to Calistoga Planning and Building Director

Zach Tusinger

Zach Tusinger has been appointed as the Planning and Building Director for the City of Calistoga.

 Submitted photo

Zach Tusinger has been appointed as the Planning and Building Director for the City of Calistoga, the city announced Wednesday.

Tusinger has been with the city since October 2018, serving as the Senior Planner and Assistant to the City Manager. Prior to coming to Calistoga, he served as a planner for the City of Rohnert Park for just under three years. Tusinger has a master’s degree in Planning from the University of Kansas and a Juris Doctorate from Saint Louis University.

He will be responsible for administering the zoning and building codes and helping shape development proposals.

Tusinger succeeds Planning and Building Director Lynn Goldberg, who retired April 1. Goldberg was appointed director in 2013.

After an open recruitment Tusinger was selected to succeed Goldberg, the city said.

"Zach brings a well-rounded level of experience to the city and is familiar with all aspects of current and future planning activities in Calistoga. We are fortunate to have him accept this important role and responsibility," said City Manager Mike Kirn in the announcement.  

In January, three vacant seats were filled on the Calistoga Planning Commission by incumbents Tim Wilkes and Alissa McNair, along with newcomer Douglas Allan.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

