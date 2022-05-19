North Coast Section Division 4 Baseball Playoffs: Fortuna pounces early, ousts St. Helena 12-5

A three-run deficit in the last inning wasn't too much for the St. Helena baseball team to overcome in a recent game against league rival Middletown.

But the Saints seemed shellshocked after Fortuna High – a Humboldt County school they hadn't played in at least 17 years, if ever – broke a scoreless tie with five runs in the top of the fourth inning of their North Coast Section Division 4 playoff opener Wednesday night.

Sixth-seeded St. Helena chipped away with a run in the fourth and four in the fifth, but the relentless Huskies looked much better than their 11th seed indicated as they kept putting up crooked numbers until they had a decisive 12-5 victory.

Cole Ayala was the star for Fortuna (14-11), going 4 for 5 with a double, home run, 4 RBIs and 2 runs scored. The junior also pitched the first 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing 5 earned runs on 7 hits, 6 walks and 6 strikeouts.

The Huskies finished third in the Big 5 League behind co-champions Arcata and Eureka. Despite being big underdogs on paper against the North Central League I champion St. Helena (17-8), they out-hit the Saints 13-7.

"We thought we had a good matchup seeing Fortuna. They've had a great season themselves, and they put the bat on the ball a lot more times than we did tonight," St. Helena head coach Joe Herdell said. "We battled back like our team does when we get down, and then they found the ball on the bat again."

Orlando Segura, the hero against Middletown with his walk-off single in the eighth, led them with a double, walk and two RBIs in this one. But no other Saints had multiple hits, either – Spencer Printz (1 for 4, double, run scored), Thomas Herdell (1 for 3, double, walk, run scored), Harrison Ronayne (1 for 4, RBI, run scored), Micah Marquez (1 for 2, RBI, walk), Miles Harvey (1 for 4, run scored) and Josh Johnson (1 for 2, RBI, walk).

Also getting on base were Jasper Henry (walk, stolen base) and Will Meyers (walk, run scored).

Henry took the loss on the mound, pitching the first 4 1/3 innings and allowing 7 runs (6 earned) on 7 hits, 4 walks and 3 strikeouts. Marquez allowed 5 earned runs in the next 2 1/3 on 6 hits – including a home run by Cole Ayala – with 2 strikeouts, a hit batter and no walks before Justice Penterman came in to get the last out.

"I gotta congratulate Jasper – all the seniors, really – but Jasper especially for throwing four great innings. (Sophomores) Micah and Justice closed out the game and they were excellent. I'm looking forward to seeing them play in the future. But we've got a lot of seniors and it's been a special group. I've been coaching that group since they were 5 and 6 years old in a variety of sports and we set a goal of getting a pennant this year and we got that. So we're proud of our accomplishments.

"Playoffs have been difficult for St. Helena historically. We haven't had a lot of wins. But we felt good about today's matchup and came up just a bit short."

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.