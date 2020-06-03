× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1936-2020

The Gates of Heaven are open today. Frank Bozzini passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 at the Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa. He was 83. Del Bozzini, his wife of 62 years, was by his side.

Frank Michael Bozzini was born July 4th, 1936 in San Francisco, the youngest child and only son of Frank and Lillian (Lucchesi) Bozzini.

Frank graduated from Saint Vincent de Paul Grammar School, Saint Ignatius High School, and attended the University of San Francisco before finalizing his education at Heald’s Business College. He excelled in academics, athletics and debate.

Frank married his high school sweetheart, Delfa (Granucci) of San Francisco in 1957. The sparkle in Frank’s eyes on his wedding day was seen each and every time he retold the story of how they met at the Filmore Street bus stop and fell in love. He called his wife a walking saint, who taught him to be the best version of himself. Their union in love and in life was his treasure.

In 1958, he moved to Napa and established Franks Janitorial Service with his father-in-law Frank Tiernan and best friend Sal D’Angelo. He retired in 2004. Frank always had an interest in real estate and started Napa Development Associates in 1984.