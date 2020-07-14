A lifetime of pain and anxiety resolved – The power of Physical Intelligence

It is my great honor and privilege to congratulate Sonika for 48 completed days without reverting to old destructive behaviors. She has worked extremely hard to master anxiety, physical pain, and negative thought patterns. It is particularly meaningful to work with Sonika since her mother was a survivor of Auschwitz Concentration Camp in Germany.
According to eating disorder statistics estimated by the National Eating Disorder Association, up to 30 million people in the U.S. suffer from an eating disorder such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, or binge eating disorder. Worldwide, the figure is closer to 70 million.
Sonika had struggled with bulimia for 54 years, and was desperate to find out what was triggering her bingeing and purging with laxatives. For 20 years she had been a member of another program to overcome her eating disorder, but had been unable to progress in getting the bulimia and her panic attacks under control. She never thought she would be able to stop these damaging behaviors and claim her life back.
Sonika started to work with me, learning how to tap into her Physical Intelligence (PI) and soon began to see changes. Within the first week, she felt calmer, happier, and far less anxious. The PI techniques helped her get in touch with the underlying patterns of her condition and the anxiety that was triggering her eating disorder. She started to identify those aspects of her thinking that were causing the fear.
Insights about her childhood experiences started to rise to the surface. The central theme that emerged was her childhood struggle in dealing with the overpowering personality of her mother. The latter had been unable to provide Sonika with the emotional support she needed as a child.
"The tendency to compare myself with other women was an old ingrained habit that was a result of my mother always praising my friends for their achievements, or commenting on how slim and pretty they were. With great sadness, I realized that she had never praised or encouraged me, and I always felt I had to work twice as hard to win her attention and approval,” Sonika said.
“It was her voice in my head, long after she had passed away, that still drove me to exhaustion to be excellent at everything I attempted because, underneath it all, I felt so worthless and unable to meet the impossible standards she set. The unrelenting quest for perfection had begun at a very young age, fueled by a lonely child's longing for love, appreciation and acknowledgement from a mother who was so deep in her own depression that she was oblivious to her child's real needs."
Sonika was able to address her core difficulty of connecting to her center and, although she had lived by her mother’s rules and been shaped by her mother’s influence, she slowly began to relinquish the powerful hold that her mother’s internalized voice had over her, and lay claim to her real identity.
What is Physical Intelligence?
Physical Intelligence includes all of our mental, emotional and physical processes, which exist at a level below the cognitive mind. Not always understandable, its mental, emotional and physical patterns have tremendous influence over every aspect of our body and mind. It penetrates the intelligence we use every day to work, make decisions, interact, understand and create.
Using a technique called PI Centering allowed Sonika to find her center and get connected to her core self to get in touch with her inner power and wisdom.
Sonika is free of her lifetime addiction to laxatives. Her body has begun to heal and recover from the intense hardship it has endured. As she releases the painful emotional patterns, her resilience, self-awareness, and confidence in herself and her decisions are growing.
"Accessing my Physical Intelligence helped me to become aware of the emotional wounds that were stuck in my body, wounds that had deeply affected my heart in the early stages of life and then were buried inside the ocean water of my body cells. I was able to allow those suppressed feelings to rise to the surface by creating space through the breath for them to leave the ocean floor and find their way back up to conscious awareness, and be released from the body into the air around me, leaving my soul the freedom to fly."
Accessing our PI is a powerful way to get in touch with patterns that reside in the unconscious, patterns that influence our clarity of thought, emotions, decisions, and most importantly the quality and direction of our lives. We can leverage it to create sustainable personal change. We can also lay the foundation for new skills and competencies we want to develop, to have the professional success we strive for and to live a rewarding and healthy life.
Martina Wagner, Ph.D., is a Calistoga resident and author of ‘Physical Intelligence: An Introduction.’
