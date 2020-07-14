A lifetime of pain and anxiety resolved – The power of Physical Intelligence

Insights about her childhood experiences started to rise to the surface. The central theme that emerged was her childhood struggle in dealing with the overpowering personality of her mother. The latter had been unable to provide Sonika with the emotional support she needed as a child.

"The tendency to compare myself with other women was an old ingrained habit that was a result of my mother always praising my friends for their achievements, or commenting on how slim and pretty they were. With great sadness, I realized that she had never praised or encouraged me, and I always felt I had to work twice as hard to win her attention and approval,” Sonika said.

“It was her voice in my head, long after she had passed away, that still drove me to exhaustion to be excellent at everything I attempted because, underneath it all, I felt so worthless and unable to meet the impossible standards she set. The unrelenting quest for perfection had begun at a very young age, fueled by a lonely child's longing for love, appreciation and acknowledgement from a mother who was so deep in her own depression that she was oblivious to her child's real needs."