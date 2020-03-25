A message from the Mayor of Calistoga during the coronavirus pandemic

Dear Fellow Calistogans,

Over the past five years we have experienced the hosting of an evacuation camp for a neighboring county, wildfires, our own citywide evacuation, countless Public Safety Power Shutoffs, and even more wildfires. We now find ourselves in the grasp of a global pandemic. While we cannot be sure when this situation will end, we can rest assured that we will persevere!

Calistogans are compassionate and strong. While this burden may be too much for us to bear as individuals, we will work through it together as a community.

This has not been easy and it will become more challenging in the weeks to come. We will, as we always do, show dignity and respect to one another. We will follow the advice and directives of the public health experts, not necessarily because we want to, but because we know it is the right thing to do for the most vulnerable individuals within our community. So maintain your social distance. Isolate yourself if you are not feeling well. Encourage those around you to comply with the public health orders. Check on your friends and neighbors with a phone call, a text, an email, a social media post or a simple shout across the street. Stay healthy physically, mentally and emotionally. Sheltering at home does not mean isolating ourselves from all human contact.