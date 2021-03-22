A proliferation of phone scams

I said that I had not made those withdrawals. She said that the one for $164 was from E-Bay and they could take care of that. She indicated that she had no more to say, and I was more or less sucked in to ask, “Well, what about the one for $7,400 ?!”

She said that the one for $7,400 was a Western Union money transfer to a woman named Linda in Poland, and Visa couldn’t do anything about that, but she could stay on the line and put me through to Western Union.

I said OK, and in a few moments another woman with the same slight (I would say Slavic) accent came on the line with “This is Western Union” and she asked me my name. I gave her my name and explained the situation to her and she said, “We show that you transferred $7,400 to a woman named Linda Braun who claimed to be your daughter. Her information seemed to check out, so we transferred the money.”

I said, “I’ve never been married, and I have no daughter. Why didn’t you phone me for verification before transferring the money?" She didn’t answer my question, but then she said, “We can do a thorough investigation, but it will take 90 days. We can give you $800 now, and if the investigation proves you in the right we will send you the rest.”