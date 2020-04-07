A report from Calistoga Councilmember Williams

On a few matters the city council took emergency action. It directed that late fees on water/sewer bills be waived, and that the city not shut off water service for non-payment. Also, the council postponed for 60 days the obligation of lodgings to forward TOT payments to the city.

But ultimately, tax revenues are expected to decrease. Consequently, City Manager Kirn reports this additional information: Non-essential city expenditures have been suspended. Vacant staff positions (except fire and police) are not being filled. Regarding existing labor costs -- furloughs and other salary issues are being reviewed. Department heads have been directed to revise budgets downward. Regarding the fairgrounds, the city and county attorneys continue their dialogue.

We have interesting times ahead of us. I think they present us with opportunities: to reconnect with each other and with our council; to appreciate our small town; to reconsider what's important for us individually and as a community and to direct our efforts accordingly; and to be good listeners.

I serve on the city council, but before that I am a resident and your neighbor whose situation is much like yours. Please keep in touch.

Donald Williams

Calistoga City Councilmember