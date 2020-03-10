A special thanks to PG&E. Really, thanks.

I, for one, don’t understand why the governor wants to take over PG&E. Does he think the state can do anything better? Is the state going to inspect all the lines the way PG&E has? Is the state going to send out a battalion of experienced arborists to inspect and mark all the trees that need to be trimmed, cut, or removed so they don’t fall on the wires when it storms? I doubt it.

I’ve watched those PG&E folks make their careful selections and mark the trees with plastic ribbon, always erring on the side of caution so that even if the tree is not affecting the lines, they mark it to be cut anyway. You can’t be too careful. It's just Murphy’s Law -– if something can go wrong, it maybe will go wrong.

We all know it’s the one tree you leave standing that will fall and take out the power. It always is. If it’s not the tree, then it’s the hillside that moves and takes out the poles. Small price to pay though; the trees may hold the hill, but those trees are treacherous.

Better safe than sorry. We all hate the outages, and this is the way to minimize them. Be proactive -- turn off the power beforehand, or be more proactive and cut the trees, or better yet, do both. You can never be too careful.