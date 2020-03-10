A special thanks to PG&E. Really, thanks.

After getting kicked around over the past years, I think it is only fair that when PG&E does something good, it gets credit where credit is due. And it is due here.
On a recent evening, I got a voicemail message from PG&E telling me my area may be experiencing a power outage. I appreciated this, and the time it took for the nice lady to record the message that was probably sent to a lot of other people just like me.
But I have to tell PG&E they don’t need to send the message, because I would already know if there was a power outage- the lights would be out, the heater off, things would be really dark, especially when it’s nighttime, which it was. But I appreciate the thought.
And just so PG&E knows too, when the power goes off, so does our answering machine. It needs electricity to work, so if the power is off, we can’t get your message. Luckily the power was not off, and this was confirmed by getting your message. It’s the thought that counts though.
For the FYI file at PG&E, and so the kind folks don’t waste time that could be better spent doing something else -- whatever that might be -- when the power goes off, so does our internet. We don’t have Wi-Fi or email or any social media. Nada. So that means we can’t get your Nixle alerts unless we set out and find some hot spot to connect.
Not to worry though, Nixle lets us know only about real emergencies, so unless there’s like a fire coming our way, it’s not important that we have that connection.
If we do need to get in touch with someone, we can always hook up the landline. Then we can call the PG&E outage hotline and confirm the power really is out in our area and its not just us walking around with our eyes closed.
And it is always reassuring to know that crews are in the area, even if we can’t find them. Just knowing they are in the area is a comfort, so thank you for that too. Of course, directing us to a map or webpage that we can’t access because we don’t have internet and couldn’t find anyway because the web address is read by some out-of-work auctioneer, is a bit problematic.
But we just keep calling back to hear the information until we get it all, so no problem.
And we all know that when the wind blows in California, likely due to climate change since that never happened before, we need to get the generator out and gassed up so we have some lights and can run the fridge. You are absolutely correct to turn off the power well ahead of even the slightest riffling in the branches or the leaves.
A week without power is fine, and the days before the wind and after it subsides is an appropriate wind up and wind down precaution. Safety first, I always say.
I, for one, don’t understand why the governor wants to take over PG&E. Does he think the state can do anything better? Is the state going to inspect all the lines the way PG&E has? Is the state going to send out a battalion of experienced arborists to inspect and mark all the trees that need to be trimmed, cut, or removed so they don’t fall on the wires when it storms? I doubt it.
I’ve watched those PG&E folks make their careful selections and mark the trees with plastic ribbon, always erring on the side of caution so that even if the tree is not affecting the lines, they mark it to be cut anyway. You can’t be too careful. It's just Murphy’s Law -– if something can go wrong, it maybe will go wrong.
We all know it’s the one tree you leave standing that will fall and take out the power. It always is. If it’s not the tree, then it’s the hillside that moves and takes out the poles. Small price to pay though; the trees may hold the hill, but those trees are treacherous.
Better safe than sorry. We all hate the outages, and this is the way to minimize them. Be proactive -- turn off the power beforehand, or be more proactive and cut the trees, or better yet, do both. You can never be too careful.
So, thank you again PG&E for your call and for your concern. It was, and is, most appreciated. I, for one, will make sure my bill is paid on time because I know you care and you are on top of this, and that my safety, convenience, and awareness are paramount with you.
John McGill
Napa