Adventist Health St. Helena: Well-positioned to support the well-being of our Napa community

We recently celebrated our 143rd anniversary of service to the Napa Valley with a commitment to whole-person care. This focus to help everyone experience a long and healthier life has never wavered. As the oldest continuously operating Adventist hospital in the world, we are still focused on promoting well-being and serving our community’s greatest needs. That is why we are excited for Adventist Health’s next chapter, catalyzed by the acquisition of Blue Zones, a pioneer in taking a systemic and environmental approach to improving the health of entire cities and communities.

Locally, we are no stranger to Blue Zones. Our work with the organization started in 2018 when we teamed up with local community leaders, stakeholders and members in Northern Napa County to form a coalition to establish the community as a certified Blue Zones Project. Initial projects include establishing safe routes to school as well as physicians writing prescriptions for outdoor activities instead of medication to help relieve high blood pressure and other conditions.

The acquisition of Blue Zones allows us to reimagine our impact locally. While our primary work is currently in the North Valley, where we enjoy an established coalition, our goal is to bring in more communities as the program grows and eventually connect our whole region in one contiguous effort.