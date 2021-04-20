An Earth Day Climate Change Solution: Check out RegenerationNapa.org

But only the website, RegenerationNapa.org, allows Napans to partake in the carbon reduction process for their household. It is a very useful tool that can get us going in the right direction. It is also one of the only sites that can be easily switched to the Spanish language. Also, for 8th to 12th-grade teachers, there are easy-to-do activities for your classroom. And even better, it’s free.

To get started, go to the website and click "Join the Challenge." Sign up, calculate your carbon footprint, and then perform a few actions that will reduce your emissions. As just an example, by using the site’s household profile section, I calculated my total emissions to be 8.3 tons of CO2 per year (which is about what the average Napan household emits).

Figure 2. A list of ‘Actions,’ tasks that when accomplished reduce carbon emissions. There are over 75 Actions.

Then, after doing about 35 actions that the site provides (out of a total of about 75, many of which I had already done), I was able to reduce those emissions by 72%! And I didn’t need to buy an electric car or make other financially difficult changes.