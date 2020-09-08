An Englishman’s view of a baseball hall of famer

I was like so many saddened by the passing of Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, who died Aug. 31 at age 75. However, my reasons were different than most people who knew of his exploits on the baseball field. I am led to believe he was pretty special.
Tom would come into the Calistoga Roastery for a latte looking like an average Joe with a casual attire and a pruning shears on his hip.
Over the years he always referred to me as "laddie" and we had a good banter going on. I was unaware of who he was other than he was Tom who drank lattes. Eventually one of the staff asked if I knew who he was and explained just what an icon he was. It’s my understanding Tom did not like to talk much about baseball after retiring to Calistoga but would prefer to talk wine.
One afternoon I chatted to Tom about a movie I had seen where the main character wore a Tom Seaver Mets jersey throughout the movie. The basic story line was about a group of old friends getting back together for the first time after one of the group had left town with the jersey wearing character’s Tom Seaver baseball card. It wasn’t a great movie, and I asked Tom if it would be weird to watch a movie centered around himself.
“Laddie,” he said, “we all have heroes!”
It turned out that one of Tom’s was the Welsh actor Richard Burton. Burton was playing in "Camelot" on Broadway and had been asked to throw out the first pitch. Tom was coming back from injury and was dying to meet him. Burton was in the dugout reading the newspaper, Tom was doing laps around the field (something apparently he never did). He finally plucked up the courage to approach Burton but was lost for words. Burton looked up and asked Tom how his shoulder was. They chatted for awhile and Burton offered seats to see "Camelot." Tom arrived to front row seats, and during the performance Burton dropped right in front of Tom and gave him the two thumbs up. Tom revealed it was a very special moment in his very special life!
Tom was a wonderful baseball player and a great storyteller. I think he appreciated, for the longest time, he was just Tom to me and we shared many a moment, which I shall always cherish.
Clive Richardson
Calistoga
