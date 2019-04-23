I peered over the railing and pointed my flashlight into the twenty thousand liter tank. An Olympic swimming pool amount of wine stared back at me. Then the voice of my night shift manager crackled on my radio.
“Copy, Olivia. Copy.”
“Copy, Fabrice. What’s up?”
“What’s the color of the wine that you’re looking at?”
I was confused. “What? It’s white. Why, what is the color of the wine you’re pumping in here?”
Silence. And then, “Red.”
I let out a heavy sigh and looked up at the glowing moon. I didn’t know what time it was but I hoped it was close to 3:30, the end of my shift. This wasn’t the first time no one knew what kind of wine we were moving from tank to tank. But it was hard to blame anyone because the work orders given to us only included the tank number origins and destinations. I lay down on the third-story walkway and looked up at the stars while the night shift manager consulted his boss. It was going to be a while.
During moments like that, my mind wandered and I wondered how I ended up on the other side of the earth in New Zealand, thousands of miles from home. Less than seven months ago I sat in an air-conditioned office in downtown Boston replying to emails and learning how to create a marketing campaign. I ate kale salads and wore pencil skirts. This was what I was supposed to be doing after college, right? I earned a degree and subsequently, my first 401k. Even dental insurance too! But at the end of the day, I was miserable in my cubicle.
The decision to quit my job was necessary but the decision to work at a winery and participate in my first harvest was a leap of faith. Wine tells a story about its land, its people, and a particular time in history. I wanted to be a part of that narrative. I grew up in New England where wine is not incorporated into our culture. If anything, it’s beer. But there was something alluring about winemaking that I wanted to discover.
I had a stroke of luck when the only winery in Boston hired me. Even without experience they saw that I was eager and I could take direction. My small team of three spent the month of September cleaning the tanks, the fittings, and the barrels. I started to get acquainted with tools like the bulldog and the carrot and I learned how to use a pallet jack. We dusted off the hydrometers and cleaned the hoses. We assembled the crush line and went over our plan of action for record keeping. It felt like we were preparing for a baby to be born. Days before the delivery, my anticipation turned into jittery excitement. The refrigerated truck was en route with freshly cut grapes from California, Oregon, and Washington.
It was bitterly cold on the morning of our first crush. Snow was in the forecast. I wore my full down coat and a wool hat but I was hot with adrenaline. The cellar was full of chaos and moving parts and noisy machines as the grapes passed through the sorting table and destemmer to their new homes. In the days and weeks that followed, I fell into a routine that I began to cherish. And as I watched the grapes develop into juice and later into wine, I began to fall in love with the process. I discovered that each wine developed its own personality and characteristics with each passing day. I really felt like a parent raising children, doing my best to take care of them.
Right before Thanksgiving, my team barreled down the last tank. A mixture of emotions overwhelmed me. I was so proud of what we had accomplished, relieved at the thought of two-day weekends, but devastated that it was over because I was hooked. Winemaking was like a drug to me! I needed to get another fix because I knew this was the career that I wanted to pursue.
The joy of my first harvest was followed by a challenging second harvest at a facility that processed over 15,000 tons. My peers cautioned me that winemaking in New Zealand is very different than what I had experienced in Boston. I was foolishly optimistic and quickly brought back to reality once work began. I didn’t know that the winery was a factory or that almost all of the wines produced were meant for export. I didn’t know that artisanal winemaking took a backseat to profit margins. I didn’t know that they added tons of white sugar to their wines. I didn’t know … a lot. It was humbling.
“Copy, Olivia. Copy.”
I opened my eyes and swiftly sat up. I had dozed off during the interim. I pulled the radio out of my pocket.
“Copy. Listening.”
“We have a green light.”
“What?”
“Looks like we’re making some rosé tonight.”
I shook my head in silence, appalled. I asked myself if this was the kind of winemaking I wanted to be a part of. It wasn’t. After much contemplation, I made the decision to leave New Zealand because I had seen what I needed to see, a large scale winery and the unglamorous work associated with it. But I don’t regret my experience. I am very grateful that my misstep adventure lead me to make the best decision I’ve made this whole year — move to Napa Valley.
I don’t know what happened to that red and white blend. I never found out why we blended them together or what the varieties were. Information like that didn’t trickle down to the cellar rats. But I have a feeling you might find it in a half-price bin at a local discount store.
Olivia is currently enjoying life in Calistoga. She works at two small, family-owned wineries that produce premium Cabernet Sauvignon.