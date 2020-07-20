Appreciating cultural diversity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On a six-week road trip from California to Washington, D.C. and back, our family was immersing ourselves in Native American culture and history. Our purpose was to teach the children about the love, beauty, and friendships that could result from efforts to promote racial amity.

We visited a beautiful Pow Wow in Rapid City, South Dakota, spent an evening in a tepee on the Rose Bud Reservation, were welcomed into a sweat lodge for prayers by a group of Sioux elders, and admired the Crazy Horse Memorial, so large that the Mount Rushmore sculpture is the size of the forehead of the Indian leader.

However, east of the Mississippi River, virtually all traces of that history had been erased. For the next two weeks, therefore, we shifted our emphasis to African-American cultural and historical sites. We learned about U.S. history from Jamestown onward and the stains of slavery and Jim Crow. The sites of the Martin Luther King Center in Atlanta and the Tuskegee Institute were very moving.

As we neared home, I asked my sons, aged 7 and 11, what impressed them the most. Each one surprised me. David, the younger, said that the visit to the Soul Food Restaurant in D.C. was his favorite. The reason was because the people were so friendly and curious about us, since white families were a rare sight. He couldn’t recall such loving-kindness from strangers.