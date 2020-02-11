Thank you (St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan) for your stories dated Feb. 6, "For 20 years Upvalley Family Centers' services help Calistoga, St. Helena communities" and "Viva online auction supports UpValley Family Center."
We are so proud to serve the Upvalley communities, and grateful to hundreds of local residents and businesses who have increased our impact and reach by volunteering with us, or through generous contributions. Many of our donors have supported us for years over our organization's life, exemplifying the spirit of community and generosity that sustains our work, and that makes the Napa Valley so unique.
In particular, we would like to thank Auction Napa Valley for providing grants that have been essential in supporting our local work since 2004, for believing in the importance of what we do, and for their support of so many other nonprofits providing needed services in the Napa Valley. Auction Napa Valley helps ensure that low-income and other vulnerable populations in the valley have access to vital services and resources to help them thrive, and we are grateful for their partnership in serving this community.
Jenny Ocón
Executive Director,
UpValley Family Centers