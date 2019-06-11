Good morning and welcome to your Corner.
When people do wonderful things for those who need assistance, we love to share their stories with you.
Today, let’s revisit Molly’s Angels. If you are a first-time reader, welcome, we’d love for you to become acquainted with this amazing organization.
Let’s visit with one of Molly’s Angels’ Volunteers, Karen Dalen, who has been a part of this non-profit organization for the past four years. I think it would be fun and interesting to look at this organization through Karen’s eyes, don’t you?
Betty: Welcome, Karen. Why don’t you share with us what excited you about the idea of volunteering as one of Molly’s Angels’ Helpers?
Karen: Thank you, Betty. First, I’d like to tell you and your readers a little about Molly’s Angel’s. This year marks the 20th year of serving Napa County Seniors, operating with a staff of three, with more than 80 volunteers serving the community through transportation and and telephone reassurance. Volunteers provide free rides to and from medical appointments for seniors, disabled individuals, and cancer patients to appointments both in and out of Napa County. Isolated seniors receive weekly check-in calls to ensure their safety, create friendly conversation, and enable them to be in their homes longer.
Betty: Karen, may I interrupt you for a moment to say that I learned a lot about Molly’s Angel’s through one of their drivers, Howie Broxton. We served together, at one time, on the Senior Advisory Commission. I’m sure that everyone Howie drove to appointments, etc. was very pleased with him as their driver, for his kindness, consideration, and patience. He talked a lot about Molly’s Angel’s and the wonderful services they provided for seniors and the elderly.
Karen: Besides transportation and telephone reassurance, we offer food redistribution. Volunteers pick up unused goods from local Starbucks and Pizza Hut locations and then deliver them to low-income senior housing facilities.
Once a month, Molly’s Angels holds a coffee break social hour for current and prospective volunteers to share stories, offer feedback and suggestions, and provide an opportunity to get to know one another. Attending my first coffee break, I was amazed by the completely full meeting room of Molly’s Angels volunteers. There are many men in the community donating their time to transport seniors to their appointments.
Betty: Karen, we’d love to hear more about your involvement with Molly’s Angels, please.
Karen: I became interested in learning more about Molly’s Angels when visiting their booth at Napa Farmer’s Market. The more I listened the more the telephone reassurance program appealed to me. I chose this program, because I can no longer drive, otherwise, I might have chosen Transportation.
After speaking with my isolated client, I found that I wanted to become more involved and would bring my client strict dietary restrictions like fresh eggs, vegetables, and fruit each week when I would visit. Soon, I knew that I wanted more than one client.
Betty: As you look back on your four years with Molly’s Angels, what can you tell us?
Karen: I continue to talk with and visit my three ladies. One is 97 years old. I bring them fruit, yogurt, and milkshakes. I bring them flowers on Mother’s Day, baskets for Easter, and am looking forward to bringing a therapy dog to visit.
I receive so much joy and appreciation from them. I enjoy creating gift baskets for the annual Christmas party luncheon held for 200 low-income seniors, as well as approaching local businesses for Silent Auction Donations for Your Home Nursing Services Golf Tournament, benefiting Molly’s Angels.
Being one of Molly’s Angels is a blessing in my life.
Betty: Thank you, Karen. You are an inspiration, and we are grateful to you for sharing your experience as a volunteer for Molly’s Angels.
Karen shared with me that when she attended her first Molly’s Angels coffee break, she was amazed to see the large number of men attending, as well as women.
While they have a good number of volunteers, in order to continue doing all that they do, they need many more volunteers.
Wouldn’t you like to help make a difference in a senior’s life? Not only will it make a huge difference in these seniors’ lives, but you’ll find that giving goes both ways. Remember what Karen said about “being one of Molly’s Angels is a blessing in my life.”
Please contact these Angles at 707-224-8885, or email at mollysangles@mollysangels.com
When you sign up and become one of Molly’s Angels, please send your name. We’ll start a list of the Senior Corner volunteers for Molly’s Angels.
Do something fun for you, and spread the joy.