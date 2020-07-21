Betty Rhodes Senior Corner: 'Caregiver Confidential'

I hope that, if this applies to you, that you will find comfort in learning more of what this excellent book has to offer.

I strongly recommend Cheri J. Bailly-Jacobs book, “Caregiver Confidential.”

I’m excited. I had my first Essentrics Zoom class with Julie yesterday morning. As a good friend, and Essentrics instructor, she, very kindly, walked me through the Zoom thing.

I had begun feeling tired, a little cranky, and my body has become less than relaxed and happy, so I asked Julie to help me do the Zoom thing. It has been three months that I have done no exercising at all. Monday morning at 8 I was checked in with Julie, now living in Colorado.

We began. I did fine for the first 5 or 10 minutes. I kept up, was breathing a little fast, and then the three months off time reared its ugly head.