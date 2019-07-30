I’m sure most of us grew up with a daily delivery of a newspaper, and as we got older, we got used to reading our newspapers along with our morning cup of coffee.
The idea of living in an area without a vehicle for local and world news would be a very sad thing, indeed. Recently, our Napa Valley Register editor, Sean Scully, wrote a request asking us to support local journalism by subscribing to the Register for digital subscriptions. Yes, I’m a Napa Valley newspaper fan.
I know that many of you enjoy getting your news that way, so you might want to check out the many benefits of a digital subscription. The idea of a town without a vehicle for our news would be a very sad thing, indeed. Please contact Sean Scully at sscully@napanews.com.
Speaking of local news, on Sept. 24, will mark the 9th annual Centenarian Celebration, presented by The Napa County Board of Supervisors, with the assistance of The Napa County Commission on Aging and other community leaders to celebrate citizens who have reached the age of 100 or more. You can help us, if you know anyone who is, or will be, a centenarian by Dec. 31, 2019, please contact Jesus Tijero at 707 253-6170 or Jesus.Tijero@countyofnapa.org
The date is Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2-3 p.m. at Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Co-Sponsors are City of Napa, Napa Valley Vintners and Napa County Comprehensive Services for Older Adults. Please help if you can, to make this the largest turn out of centenarians, ever. Speaking of the newly beautified Napa Senior Center, on Thursday, Aug. 8, Trips and Tours is offering an exciting trip to the Oakland Zoo, a perfect day-trip destination, home to 700 native and exotic animals. You’ll be free to explore the zoo at your own pace, watch the animals being fed, and have a bite to eat at one of the cafes, and take your lunch to the meadow and enjoy the sounds of nature.
You could also end the day by relaxing on the Skye Ride to see a spectacular view. Wouldn’t this be a great trip to enjoy with your grandchildren, aged 12 and up? Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at 9 a.m. in the Senior Center Social Lounge. Activity #13066, fee $65.
Register in person or online at cityofnapa.org/parksandrec
Have you ever enjoyed having lunch at the Napa Valley Dining Club at the Senior Center? Lunch is served Monday through Friday. Fun to enjoy a good meal, meet new friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please make your reservations 24 hours in advance by calling 707-253-6100, ext 111. Suggested donation is $3. While you’re there check out the wonderful programs available, such as, one of my favorites, “Age Reversing Essentrics,” with instructor Julie Webster. Great class for better mobility, balance and strength gained through regularly doing Age Reversing Essentrics.
I’ve been taking “Essentrics With Julie” for over a year. It’s a wonderful exercise program for all levels. I have much better mobility in all joints, better balance, and have benefited greatly from Julie’s instructions. Location is the Senior Center Social Lounge. Julie invites you to come and see for yourselves, Thursdays, Aug. 1–29, and Mondays, Aug. 5-26. Remember, folks, "if you don’t use it, you lose it” in muscle strength, balance and even the joy of life.
By the way, Napa Senior Center is interested in fun, caring and compassionate individuals who have an interest in serving seniors as volunteers. Stop by the Senior Center and speak with Linda Button or Kelly Abernathy. On another topic, do any of you enjoy thrift shopping, occasionally? If so, I’d like to tell you about one of my favorites. It’s the United Methodist Women’s Thrift Shop. It’s open on Tuesdays only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 625 Randolph St. by the United Methodist Church’s garden patio. It’s always pleasant experience as the ladies are very kind and helpful. I also love that all income is donated to projects for women, children and families, both locally and around the world.
Well, dear friends, another pleasant visit comes to an end, and I’ll look forward to our next visit. Be well, be happy and enjoy the joy of life.