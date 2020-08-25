Betty Rhodes' Senior Corner: Refining, not declining

“I’m so grateful to those seniors volunteering at workplaces, hospitals, food delivery, calling other seniors who are in need of conversation, and those that are still working into their later years.

“It’s really about education. If we were taught that we are a valuable asset to our world and that every minute on earth there is something we can think or do that adds to the growth and prosperity of all, I think we would have a different mindset for our so-called senior years.

“We work all our lives (toddler, student, marriage, friendship, family, business, etc.) then we think of retirement — a kind of cycle of the human experience.

“When a toddler takes their first step we cheer and have great expectation. When a senior tries to progress, they might get a cheer but there doesn’t seem to be great expectation.

“Keeping our minds and bodies active is so important and there are so many opportunities to do so with a sense of purpose and joy. No doubt you have covered these opportunities in your columns. Maybe not all at once but they are imbedded in them.”

Thank you, Kathy, for letting us share your beautiful message.