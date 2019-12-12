Bill,
I’ve been meaning to ask you if I can transplant my evergreen dogwood to a more sheltered location on the opposite side of the house. Every August and September the last two years it’s been blasted by the extended heat waves we have been getting out here in Carneros. Good for the tomatoes but not so much for this particular tree. I guess I’m worried that its roots might be too embedded to be transplanted successfully.
Dave
Dear Dave,
Dogwood trees transplant well when dormant, so we are coming into a good time of year to do this. Here’s a cautionary tale:
When I was running a small wholesale nursery, we had the opportunity to box up some field grown Eastern dogwoods (Cornus florida) sent to us as “B&B’s” —ball and burlap — from a grower in Oregon. These were big ones. The root balls weighed about half a ton.
One of the partners took it upon himself to box up one of the trees using a backhoe. I arrived at the nursery and saw the poor tree hanging by the trunk with a few wraps of burlap padding the trunk where it was gripped by a chain.
Upon lowering the tree into the box and unwrapping the padding, we saw the bark entirely ripped and pulled up like a sleeve, leaving the sapwood exposed. We tried some first aid in hopes of reattaching it, but the tree ended up sulking in its box for a year before it gave up the ghost.
Here is another caution: Planting depth is critical. Nurseries often pack soil around the base of the trunk on top of the natural grade of the soil in the B&B process, burying the root collar. This practice leads to disease if not corrected.
Trees in this condition often get potted up at the nursery with the root collar still buried. The landscape contractor or property owner assumes wrongly that the surface grade in the nursery container is the natural grade.
Compounding that problem, people often dig the planting holes too deep. When the loose soil settles the root ball sinks below grade. When it’s a big boxed tree, it is virtually impossible to correct. The trees typically lose vigor, fail to thrive, or die.
Here is a good saying to keep in mind: “Plant them high, they will not die. Plant them low, they will not grow."
Dogwoods, in general, have the ability to sprout new shoots or roots from just about any pruning location. That is one reason they transplant well.
You are working with an evergreen dogwood (Cornus capitata). That is a cool tree for the Napa area. I have seen many doing very nicely, except one failure where oak root fungus was a problem on the site.
Most dogwood species do best with regular irrigation and some protection from blazing heat, so your idea is a good one.
Here are some tips on transplanting:
— Dig the root ball about 10 times wider than the trunk diameter and about 2/3 of that in depth. (A tree of this species with a 2-inch caliper trunk should have a root ball about 24 inches wide and 16 inches deep.)
— Don’t let it break apart even a little bit.
— Lift it by the root ball not the trunk, no matter how well you pad it.
— Plant high so the natural root collar sits proud of the surrounding grade. Measure the distance from bottom of the root ball to the first main anchoring root at the base of the trunk. Dig the hole slightly less than that in depth. The bottom of the root ball should sit on solid, undisturbed soil. The width of the hole should be 3 to 5 times wider than the root ball.
— Build a soil berm at the outer edge of the root ball (not the edge of the hole) to form a reservoir. The top of the root ball should look like a low island in a caldera.
— Stake the trunk on two sides, just high enough to hold it vertical and steady until firmly rooted, about 6 months for a small tree.
— Irrigate directly into the transplanted root ball until the tree is well rooted.
There is a lot more to this subject, detailed in ISA Best Management Practices for Tree Planting and the American Standard for Nursery Stock, but what I have given here should help you avoid the most common mistakes.