One of the good things about maintaining membership in professional associations is it requires you to keep learning.
For me, the organizations are ISA (International Society of Arboriculture) and ASCA (American Society of Consulting Arborists).
The former promotes the professional practice of arboriculture “through research, technology and education… and fosters a greater worldwide awareness of the benefits of trees.” (from the ISA homepage). When you see or hear the term “Certified Arborist,” this is the organization responsible for the program.
ASCA, on the other hand, is a much smaller organization, dedicated to high standards of arboricultural consulting. It created the professional designation RCA – Registered Consulting Arborist.
Both organizations require members to earn CEUs — continuing education units— on a regular cycle in order to maintain membership and professional standing. In some cases, CEUs are available through webinars but in my experience the best route is through attending seminars and extended conferences. In the past two months, I attended two.
The first was the ASCA Annual conference, this year in New Orleans, a city I had never visited. Here are a few highlights of topics and presenters:
— “Growing a Climate Resilient City: A Melbourne Perspective on Urban Forestry. City of Melbourne, Australia.”
Director of Parks and City Greening David Callow is working to help his city prepare for a hotter climate by studying and planting a “Climate Ready” mix of tree species. Part of the challenge is the city owns only about 27% of the land within the city limits.
Two main points I took from his presentation are: 1. Rather than thinking “native” species, think “character.” Trees native to other regions of the world may be better adapted to the impending climate changes. 2. We need larger trees. A few big trees can provide far more benefits than many small trees.
— “Scientific-Based Guidance in Selection of Right Tree for Site and Function,” by Henrik Sjöman, Swedish University of Agricultural Science & Gothenburg Botanical Garden.
As a landscape architect, Sjöman reiterated the need to nurture young trees so we can get big trees that provide greater ecosystem services and to select trees for “ecotype”: adaptability to the climate and site. He has traveled extensively, studying tree populations and found, in some cases, the tree variety of a given species in the nursery trade is not a good representative of the species as it exists in the wild.
“We need to know the “type” within the species, he said. He has worked extensively to sort tree species according to climate adaptability, pest and disease resistance, and invasiveness in order to provide designers with suitable tree planting options.
— “Sustainable Urban Forest Management—A Critical Challenge”
Matt Wells, City of Santa Monica, spoke of trees as a “hallmark for a livable environment, comparing them to the canary-in- the-coal mine. Losing urban tree cover is a sign of declining quality of life in a city. He recounted challenges of maintaining good tree cover in a city where 60 to 90% of the land is privately owned. Trees get “squeezed out” for development. He compared the urban forest to the “golden goose”: We need to nurture it for long-term benefits.
Those are just a few samples from a portion of one day of a multi-day conference.
The ISA event was the annual Western Tree Failure Database program, held at Filoli in Woodside. I have attended it 25 times in the past 26 years. Attended by about 200 arborists, it is an opportunity to visit with friends in the profession, see presentations on noteworthy tree failure cases, and learn about current science on tree structure and structural failure patterns.
This year, topics included tree biomechanics/structural engineering, fallen giant Sequoias, effects of an unusual snow storm in the lower Sierra last winter, commercial landscape practices that damage trees, and a comparison of our Western Tree Failure Database (WTFD) of 6,274 reports with the newly acquired PG&E data set of 30,872 tree failure reports. Analysis of the data shows a surprising similarity in patterns in spite of the relatively small sampling from the WTFD.
Even with the inconvenience of travel on congested Bay Area freeways, it is well-worth the effort to keep up to date and have some professional refreshment.