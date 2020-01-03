When I received an announcement for a mushroom hike scheduled for Dec. 21 at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, sponsored by Napa County Regional Parks and Open Space District, I thought it would be a nice change of pace.
During this busy season, with all of the crowded stores and too much time spent indoors, it would be good to be out in the quiet forest. And the weather forecast indicated cool and cloudy weather with no rain in store that morning.
In addition, after the generous recent rainfall, I knew we could expect to find plenty of fresh mushrooms.
I coaxed my wife, Stephnia, into it. We put on our boots, headed up to the park and joined with a small cluster of people. By start time the squad grew to a platoon of 50 or more — ironically, a horde of nature lovers out to enjoy a few peaceful hours in the woods.
Our guide for the hike was Jonny Ehlers, a naturalist and founder of “The Mycelium Project” (mycelium being the network of threadlike hyphae that comprise the vegetative body of fungi.) He has been teaching science and environment indoors and out for more than 20 years.
In a brief orientation, he informed us there would be no gathering of mushrooms. We were to leave with only memories and photographs. He introduced the subject of fungi, showing three highly informative and useful books, two of which I’ve had on my shelf for some time: “Mushrooms Demystified” and “All the Rain Promises and More”, both by David Arora.
The third was “Mycelium Running: How Mushrooms Can Help Save the World” by Paul Stamets. According to Ehlers comments and a review I found from Penguin Random House, Stamets’ premise is the ability of fungi to absorb and break down toxic wastes (mycoremediation) catch and reduce silt from streambeds and pathogens from agricultural watersheds (mycofiltration), control insect populations (mycopesticides), and generally enhance the health of our forests and gardens.
Ehlers was enthusiastic about medicinal properties, having experienced quick relief and healing from a recent cold after using a preparation from turkey tail mushrooms. He was soon expounding on the network of mycelium and hyphae beneath our feet, comprising a web connecting the trees and plants. The mushrooms, which are the fruiting structures of fungi represent only 5% of the organism while 95% consists of unseen threads growing within soil and wood.
Arborists are generally familiar with the fungus-root associations known as mycorrhizae. Essential for plant life, certain fungi absorb water and minerals from soil in exchange for carbohydrates produced by plants. These classic symbiotic relationships began about 400 million years ago and made it possible for plant life to exist on land.
A charming feature of the presentation was Ehlers’ amadou hat: Somewhat Tyrolean in form and the color of buckskin, the hat is fashioned from a mushroom. Amadou is a spongy material obtained by soaking and gradually pounding the mushroom into a felt-like fabric. The species, native to parts of Europe and not found here, is Fomes fomentarius. It grows in dead trees and produces a fruiting body that was found to have many uses.
Also known as the Tinder Polypore, it was used in prehistoric times to carry smoldering fire across large distances, much easier than starting a campfire from scratch in wet and cold conditions. Ehlers said some of it was found on “Otzi”, the more than 3,000- year-old ice-man mummy found in the Alps.
As the hike led to a slightly treacherous creek-crossing, we decided to leave the throng and continue up the quiet trail. Having seen plenty of saprothytic mushrooms on the lower trail, growing on older, dead and dying trees and dead patches of bark and branches, I looked closely as we walked among healthy oak woods. Nowhere to be seen were any of the harmful fungi I encounter quite often on older trees in urban settings.
It was a reminder that aggressive disease-causing fungi are relatively rare, saprophytes – the recyclers- are always busy cleaning up, and the mostly unseen beneficials quietly go about their work, supporting healthy ecosystems.