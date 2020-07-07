BLM activities give us all a chance to pause

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“These are the descendants of survivors of genocide which took place throughout northern California.”

It was 1980 and I was the principal of the elementary/middle school on the Round Valley Indian Reservation in Covelo, Mendocino County. The head of the Tribal Council was answering my questions about its history. The parents of today’s school children had been taken from their homes when they were 5 years old and put in government-run housing and schools, keeping them separated from their families. The purpose was to eliminate their language and culture so they would then assimilate into the white “superior" culture.

After the Spanish used land grants to take away the Natives' livelihoods in the St. Helena area and elsewhere, those whose ancestors had been there for up to 12,000 years were pushed north. The Gold Rush, smallpox, and genocide nearly completed the ethnic cleansing. Just as Andrew Jackson and others “cleansed” the East of nearly all traces of the native peoples, Californians were even more deliberate. Having no place to put them, the "final solution" was to sequester the small bands of survivors into virtually inaccessible and unusable lands at Ft. Mendocino and at Round Valley.