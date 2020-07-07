BLM activities give us all a chance to pause

“These are the descendants of survivors of genocide which took place throughout northern California.”
It was 1980 and I was the principal of the elementary/middle school on the Round Valley Indian Reservation in Covelo, Mendocino County. The head of the Tribal Council was answering my questions about its history. The parents of today’s school children had been taken from their homes when they were 5 years old and put in government-run housing and schools, keeping them separated from their families. The purpose was to eliminate their language and culture so they would then assimilate into the white “superior" culture.
After the Spanish used land grants to take away the Natives' livelihoods in the St. Helena area and elsewhere, those whose ancestors had been there for up to 12,000 years were pushed north. The Gold Rush, smallpox, and genocide nearly completed the ethnic cleansing. Just as Andrew Jackson and others “cleansed” the East of nearly all traces of the native peoples, Californians were even more deliberate. Having no place to put them, the "final solution" was to sequester the small bands of survivors into virtually inaccessible and unusable lands at Ft. Mendocino and at Round Valley.
We cannot undo history but we can have the humility to admit why we are here today. Further, even now, our mono-culture of vineyards and wine-making depends on the labor of another set of people. The labor of first and second generation immigrants, mostly documented, many not, sustains this wealth and tourist culture.
Despite this and our broader and messy racial history, many people have the moral courage to ask, “Can my workers live adequately on what I pay them?" Some ask, “Is there affordable housing?” and do the work to make a small dent in that need. The recent Black Lives Matter activities give all of us a sense of pause as we ask, “Now, given my circumstances, what might I do to extend a sense of fairness and shared dignity with our broader family?”
James Haslip
St. Helena
