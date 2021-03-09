Brannan Stables can and should be saved

Kirn says that a historical evaluation concluded that this development “will not affect a historically significant resource.” This is a very different perspective from those who are well versed in Calistoga’s history and the importance of preserving it. The historical assessment Kirn refers to was done by Clark Historic Research Consultants of Santa Rosa in 2007. It would be important to know more about who commissioned and funded this study, why it was done, and what level of research and expertise went into the effort. My hunch is that there are probably many other Calistogans that would disagree with the study’s conclusion and, perhaps even more would disagree if they knew more about it.

There are many success stories about preserving the past of our unique little jewel at the top of this valley. Look at the old Hospital, now splendid again and a famous hotel, and what about Indian Springs, wrestled back into its charm and glory over the last many years? The Calistoga Depot, too, is now entering another new and exciting era.

Everything cannot and should not be saved. It takes careful judgment and consideration to decide what it truly worthwhile, valuable and possible to preserve, but this should not be clouded by mere profit, convenience or a lack of creativity or vision.