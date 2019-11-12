We would like to thank and congratulate CalFire on the excellent, outstanding job they did on the last large fire -- the Kincade Fire.
To mobilize and deploy over 5,000 personnel, together with hundreds of fire engines, dozers, water tenders and air support on literally a moment's notice is in many ways beyond a normal person's comprehension. The U.S. Army could not have done a better job!
Not only did CalFire instantly mobilize but they had a definite plan as to how to protect the thousands of homes and people. Without the amazing planning and deployment, it is not unreasonable to suggest that without the incredible effort of CalFire over the past few years, there might not be a Calistoga, maybe St. Helena, Geyersville, Healdsburg, Windsor, greater parts of Napa, Santa Rosa, Sonoma and the communities around Clear Lake as we know them.
Not only did CalFire mobilize the needed resources and execute the plan of attack and suppression, but all the personnel had to be fed, hopefully rested after long shifts and strategically deployed as conditions (including wind) dictated.
The equipment had to be fueled and maintained. The aircraft had to have access to aviation fuel and the tankers had to have close and reliable water sources. The list goes on and on!
We are very grateful and thankful for CalFire and will gladly pay taxes, fees, etc., that we know will go directly to CalFire, nothing else, that maintains the high level of efficiency that CalFire over and over again demonstrates. Truly, they are the finest and most effective agency in the State of California. Many thanks!
Paula and Bill Young
St. Helena