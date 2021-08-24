Calistoga ATAC thanks walking, biking survey participants

The Active Transportation Advisory Committee (ATAC) would like to thank all Calistogans who participated in our cycling and walking survey this summer. The installation of the new stop signs at the corner of Washington and Lake Streets is a direct result of your input, making our community safer for everyone.
Thanks, also, to the City Council for approving the project and to the Public Works Department for the installation of the signs. ATAC will continue to advance additional traffic calming and pedestrian safety projects as identified in the survey as well. Your voices really do make a difference.
Dave Hagberg
Calistoga ATAC Chairman