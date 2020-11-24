Calistoga Boy Scouts: Thank you donors

On behalf of Calistoga Troop 18, I would like to thank everyone who donated to our Scouting for Food Drive this year. We were able to collect over 1,000 pounds of food items for our local Calistoga Food Pantry. We are grateful that many citizens of Calistoga were able to donate this year, especially during the current pandemic. Thank you again and everyone please be safe.
Vincent Herndon
Calistoga Troop 18 Scribe
