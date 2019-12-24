A year has passed since Calistogans honored me with unambiguous election to the city council. One of my goals was to broaden participation in local affairs -- to foster a greater sense of belonging and satisfaction with our small town.
Today I’m pleased to see so many Calistogans energized about different issues: Traffic enforcement, a dog park, a telecommunications ordinance, changes on Grant Street, new construction.
Only occasionally do these groups rise into the radar of the media. Yet they include scores of Calistogans engaged in shaping a community of our own, mindful always to respect the small-town identity that defines the essence of Calistoga.
Increased civic participation empowers our community. I see it manifest in the greater number of applicants to serve on the planning commission or the transportation committee. New faces mean diverse ideas. After all, the community is ours. We-the-people are in charge, not council members, the mayor, or city hall staff.
The number of you receiving council agendas online has increased. I appreciate that the council agreed with my idea to issue agendas a full week before meetings. That affords Calistogans more opportunity to comment on topics.
The previous council worked diligently to acquire the fairgrounds. Following up on a citizen’s thoughtful comments about that transaction, I was glad to also contribute by bringing attention to the need to pursue a more thorough environmental review of the site.
I’m aware of the high water bills we pay. This year I was unable to persuade the council to provide relief -- with your support, I’ll try again next year. I’ll also try to allocate more funding for the shuttle. Public transportation is important, especially when our county supervisors continue approving more visitors and events at tasting rooms, leading to: Growing traffic; a signalized intersection on Foothill; the gradual sad suburbanization of our supposedly semi-rural small town.
Basically, I’m your neighbor who’s taking my turn in service to our community. I deeply appreciate the encouragement you’ve offered me. Without your interest and participation, decisions will be made by too few people, and government will be theirs, not ours.
In the three years remaining in my term, I’ll continue to try to be a good listener, ask useful questions, reconnect Calistogans with their council and honor our small-town tradition. Please let me know what’s important to you: dwilliams@ci.calistoga.ca.us. Or phone me 479-8660. All the best to you in the new year.
Donald Williams
Calisotga
