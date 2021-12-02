Calistoga Community Chest welcomes new members

Celebrating their 82nd year of service to Calistoga, the Calistoga Community Chest Board of Directors met recently to welcome three new members to their board. With the passing of their “forever” President Lil Ticen last February and the retirement and relocation of their longtime Secretary Jeri Arnold, the Board sorely needed to add to their numbers.

The newly appointed members are Amy Bourdeau, Monica Garibay and Justina Lindquist. All three young women have strong ties to the community and live and work locally. Amy grew up in Calistoga and works as a Concierge at Elusa Winery that recently opened at the new Four Seasons Resort. She is mom to a 13 year old son and serves on the Calistoga Little League Board of Direction as the Player Agent, as well as serving as a longtime swim instruction at the Calistoga Community Pool.

Amy is the daughter of local volunteer extraordinaire Karan Schlegel. Justina came to Calistoga from Berkeley 3-½ years ago. She is a Sales Coordinator for the Americas Worldwide Sales Office, Northwest Region for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. Justina lives in town with her husband and three young children, and while she stays very busy as a working mom she is looking forward to volunteer opportunities here in Calistoga.

Many will recognize Monica from her years working for the Napa County Fairgrounds and then becoming the liaison between the Fairgrounds and the County of Napa when the buy/sell negotiation between the city and the county began. Monica has been a member of the Soroptimist of Calistoga for several years and has a long list of volunteer accomplishments on her resume. She is currently employed by the Calistoga Joint Unified School District as a liaison representing parents, the two schools in our district and the community at large. She is married and lives in Calistoga with her husband and two “fur babies”.

The Community Chest is holding it’s annual Fall Fund Drive and letters will be arriving in mailboxes soon. With donations they receive from the Community, they are able to continue their mission of funding many local non-profits as well as responding immediately to emergencies such as fire or extreme personal hardship. The Chest has been a consistent source of funding for our local Calistoga Cares Food Pantry as they continue to answer the needs of families with serious food challenges. Donations can be returned in the yellow envelopes inside the campaign letter, by mail to their P.O. Box 14 or can be made on line at calistogacommunitychest.org