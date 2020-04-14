Calistoga Food pantry thanks volunteers, still running short of food

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, April 9, over 300 families came to the Fairgrounds for food. Most got generous amounts of food. When we ran out of food we gave out Cal Mart gift cards, many supplied by St. Luke's Episcopal Church and others. When we ran out of these we had to close the gates. Over 12 families had to be turned away.

I can't name all of the faithful volunteers as I am sure to leave some out. But we need a special thanks to John and Louise Strasser. They spend hours at the food pantry during the week making arrangements, purchasing food and getting the program set up for food distribution and working tirelessly on the actual day. We could not do it without them and their family.

The next distribution will be on Thursday, April 23. The gates will not be open (except for the usual volunteers) until 2:30 p.m. Please do not come before then -- it will not help you to get food sooner.

Helen Archerd

Manager, Calistoga Cares