Calistoga founder Sam Brannan's historic stables should not be torn down

It is a sad day for our community. A landmark from Calistoga's golden era will soon be no more, when the historic Brannan Stable on Grant Street will be torn down by a Northern California developer to make way for apartments and condominiums (Calistoga approves 50-unit apartment/condominium project, Feb. 2 Weekly Calistogan.)
The old building has served our community well for over 155 years. Her story needs to be told. Her grand entry way and hayloft doors, which once faced Grant Street, were sealed off and plastered in the 1930s, and her southeast wing is now obscured by one of many later additions. Nevertheless, fully two-thirds of her original Civil War-era grand stature still remains. Her northwest wing, with its complexly hipped and gabled roof, is still in plain view for those who recognize her.
Built in the "monitor" style, with three compartments (called aisles), the Brannan Stable was one of the largest buildings on Sam Brannan's Springs Grounds. The high-profile two-story central section (known as a "monitor" or "raised central aisle") served as the grooming and harnessing area for the horses, while the upper story was the hayloft. It was flanked on either side by lower-profile compartments containing stalls and tack rooms.
In her heyday, the Brannan Stable was a grand lady, adorned with fancy finials on her central roof ridge and gables, and elaborate Victorian gingerbread trim on her eaves and gables (stylistically similar to the trim on the Brannan cottages). She and her sister, the Carriage House on the opposite side of Grant Street, served as the gateway to Brannan's horse racing track, known as the "Calistoga Park Course." It was a one-mile oval trotting track, with its south end curving through what is now the high school sports field and its north end curving near the intersection of what is now Lake Street and Silverado Trail.
The Brannan Stable wasn't the home for your average plow horse. Her 50 stalls housed prized blood-line horses owned by such California notables as Leland Stanford, Mark Hopkins, James Lick, and George Hearst. Even her tack rooms were fitted with "the best turnout the state can afford!" This was no mere horse barn. She was a showcase of California wealth. Those who cared for the horses were not simple stable hands. They were liveried (uniformed) attendants who were responsible for horses that were each worth more than the average Calistogan might earn in their entire lifetime.
The Brannan Stable witnessed the excitement of horse racing on the nearby track, where horses with names like Transita, Isola, Compromise, Empress, and Paddy McGee challenged each other for the lead. Wealthy socialites from the City, dressed in frock coats and top hats, hoop skirts and bonnets, gathered around it to place their bets for purses as high as $8,000 (about $150,000 today). Hint: Put your money on the mare Isola, ridden by Wilbur Pierce. She'll take the purse by two lengths over the favorite, Compromise, in 1868.
This grand lady is one of only three Brannan-era buildings still standing on their original sites on the Springs Grounds. The other two, located only yards away, are the Brannan Store (aka, Leland Cottage) and the Lindell Cottage (now called the Brannan Cottage Inn). Aside from these, the only other surviving Springs Grounds structures are a cottage located on Cedar Street and the cottage at the Sharpsteen Museum. Both were saved from demolition years ago by members of the community who cared enough to preserve these rare gems from Calistoga's past.
Underneath the many 20th Century renovations and additions, most of the original Brannan Stable still survives. The developer refers to her simply as the "Grant Avenue Warehouse," and intends to save some redwood timbers near the front of the building as mitigation for removal of what the City identifies as a "Primary Historic Resource." What an undignified way to end her existence. Relocate her, integrate her into the developer's landscape plans and building designs, anything but simply demolish her. There is room on the property to accommodate both housing and history.
Please, Calistoga, work with this developer to find a suitable way to preserve this historic building, which is a link to our past and to our town's very beginning. There is still time. This developer is not from Calistoga and isn't concerned about our history. We are, and we know that this is wrong.
Cindy Eddy,
Dean Enderlin
Calistoga
Editor's note: In response to objections the city has received about the Planning Commission's decision, the city has offered the following response:
A historical evaluation of the property was conducted in 2007. The evaluation was a part of a previous proposal for the site in 2017 where removal of the building and new development were previously approved (Resolution PC 2017-20).
The Calistoga General Plan — Community Identity Element includes a cultural resources inventory completed in 2000. As part of the preliminary visual survey that contributed to the Element, the Brannan Stable was noted as a Primary Historic Resource that appeared eligible for the National Register.
Subsequently, a site-specific and more detailed historical evaluation was prepared for the property … Ultimately, the historical evaluation found that the building does not appear to merit inclusion in the California Register...This was affirmed by the Planning Commission in 2017 which previously approved the removal of the structure.
The evaluation also notes that “although the building itself does not appear to merit inclusion in the California Register, the clear-heart redwood found in the front portion of the building should be salvaged.” This recommendation has been applied as a required condition.
… The City must respect the individual rights of the property owner and apply industry standard of care when considering development proposals. In this instance, the historical evaluation concluded that removal will not affect a historically significant resource. With that understanding the Planning Commission approved the project with conditions, which included salvaging portions of the building which the developer has agreed to do.