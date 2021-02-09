Calistoga founder Sam Brannan's historic stables should not be torn down

In her heyday, the Brannan Stable was a grand lady, adorned with fancy finials on her central roof ridge and gables, and elaborate Victorian gingerbread trim on her eaves and gables (stylistically similar to the trim on the Brannan cottages). She and her sister, the Carriage House on the opposite side of Grant Street, served as the gateway to Brannan's horse racing track, known as the "Calistoga Park Course." It was a one-mile oval trotting track, with its south end curving through what is now the high school sports field and its north end curving near the intersection of what is now Lake Street and Silverado Trail.

The Brannan Stable wasn't the home for your average plow horse. Her 50 stalls housed prized blood-line horses owned by such California notables as Leland Stanford, Mark Hopkins, James Lick, and George Hearst. Even her tack rooms were fitted with "the best turnout the state can afford!" This was no mere horse barn. She was a showcase of California wealth. Those who cared for the horses were not simple stable hands. They were liveried (uniformed) attendants who were responsible for horses that were each worth more than the average Calistogan might earn in their entire lifetime.