Calistoga Green Practices Survey thank you

This is to send out a big thank you to the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce and the businesses who responded to a Green Practices Survey. This survey gives an insight into what local businesses are thinking and doing in regard to using compostable materials and water-saving practices. I reported on the results at the Aug. 10 Green Committee meeting. Speaking for myself and not the entire committee, I found the responses of this sample of 20 businesses overall to be positive. Certainly, with the Chamber sending out the Survey to so many—and sending it out twice, I’m hopeful it planted the seed for even more progress on green practices here in Calistoga.
I again want to thank the Chamber for their help. And I thank these 20 businesses for taking the time to fill out the survey. They are: Hydro Grill, Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery, Evangeline, Sushi Mambo, Soul Rebel Coffee, the Calistoga Roastery, Local Q 707, Roman Spa, Calistoga Spa, The Francis House, Best Western Plus Stevenson Manor, the Resort at 400 Silverado Trail, Brannan Cottage Inn, Baldacci Family Vineyards, Phifer Pavitt Winery, Amici Cellars, Picayune Cellars, Tedeschi Family Winery, PWR Wines and Laura Michael Winery.
Millie Pease
Calistoga Green Committee Member