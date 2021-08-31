Calistoga Green Practices Survey thank you

This is to send out a big thank you to the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce and the businesses who responded to a Green Practices Survey. This survey gives an insight into what local businesses are thinking and doing in regard to using compostable materials and water-saving practices. I reported on the results at the Aug. 10 Green Committee meeting. Speaking for myself and not the entire committee, I found the responses of this sample of 20 businesses overall to be positive. Certainly, with the Chamber sending out the Survey to so many—and sending it out twice, I’m hopeful it planted the seed for even more progress on green practices here in Calistoga.