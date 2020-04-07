Calistoga library is closed, but still offers online books, services

I am the Calistoga member of the Napa County Library Commission as appointed by the Calistoga City Council. This letter is in response to Karen B. Chang who recently wrote (letter to the editor April 2) suggesting the library open on a limited basis to allow patrons to check-out books previously reserved online.
As a Calistoga resident, parent of a young child, and library lover, I can certainly appreciate Ms. Chang’s disappointment over the library’s closure during this challenging time. However, the primary concern of the library now is the health of both its staff and the public at large. After conducting extensive research and speaking to other systems across the country, the library has determined that it cannot safely loan books at this time. The concern is that before a book is available to the public, it must pass through multiple hands and commingle with other items. As it is unclear how long the COVID-19 virus can survive on various surfaces (some research indicates it can survive days on paper), the library cannot guarantee the materials it loans will be safe. The library is not willing to risk the safety of its patrons or staff, erode the trust in the system, or contribute in any way to prolonging this terrible crisis. The library’s decision to close entirely is consistent with that of other libraries throughout the country.
Please be assured, as soon as it is safe to do so, the library will be open and ready to serve the public. In the meantime, the library has significantly expanded its online offering. In my family, we have taken advantage of the increased number of digital books allowed through Hoopla. There are also a number of other resources available at the library’s website. Even if you do not currently have a library card, the staff is available to help you obtain one over the phone, through the online chat service, or even directly on the library's website.
If there are any other services that would be helpful, please do not hesitate to reach out to me or contact the library directly. I look forward to the day we can all meet at the library to discuss the books we loved reading during this difficult time.
Stephanie Allan
Calistoga
