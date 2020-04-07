Calistoga library is closed, but still offers online books, services

As a Calistoga resident, parent of a young child, and library lover, I can certainly appreciate Ms. Chang’s disappointment over the library’s closure during this challenging time. However, the primary concern of the library now is the health of both its staff and the public at large. After conducting extensive research and speaking to other systems across the country, the library has determined that it cannot safely loan books at this time. The concern is that before a book is available to the public, it must pass through multiple hands and commingle with other items. As it is unclear how long the COVID-19 virus can survive on various surfaces (some research indicates it can survive days on paper), the library cannot guarantee the materials it loans will be safe. The library is not willing to risk the safety of its patrons or staff, erode the trust in the system, or contribute in any way to prolonging this terrible crisis. The library’s decision to close entirely is consistent with that of other libraries throughout the country.