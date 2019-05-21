Calistoga did it again! You donated a ton and a quarter of food to the Calistoga Food Pantry last week. A big thanks to the U.S. Post Office employees who gave extra time and effort to pick up the food on their delivery rounds. And a special thanks to Nick Triglia again, who collected food from the drivers and brought it to the Pantry. Thanks, too, to the regular volunteers at the Pantry who sorted and shelved the food.
The shelves at the Pantry are full to overflowing!
Helen Archerd
manager CalistogaCares