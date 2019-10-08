In the three and a half years Bob Pecota was a Rotarian, he accomplished a great deal. He initiated and supported a scholarship fundraiser which made college affordable to Calistoga High School students. Bob worked hard to make our club fundraiser, the Harvest Hoedown, which supports our Calistoga community, a great success. He supported the Rotary Foundation and brought many insights to our meetings. His passing was a great loss to our club. He will be greatly missed personally and for his humanitarian efforts.
In memory of Bob, contributions can be made to Calistoga Rotary Foundation with reference to the Robert Pecota Scholarship fund and mailed to: Calistoga Rotary P.O.Box 754, Calistoga, CA 94515.
Mary Hastings
President
Calistoga Rotary