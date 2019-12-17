Reading an article about the Telecom tower on Rosedale Road being erected is quite unnerving. Whose interest does the mayor have as most important, the citizens of Calistoga who spoke volumes against the five "free" cell towers that Illumination Technologies was going to erect for an advance warning system for our town. Really? Our town or the mayor's pocket?
All the while he was apparently working behind the scenes with the county for the approval if his first plan failed. I asked a past city councilmember what other municipalities in this county had he offered his new business to, to be told none. So why is it he is using us as his test subjects? Because he listens to the citizens when they speak? Because he and many for that matter in his sphere of influence haven't paid attention to the fact PG&E already has an advanced warning system in place ... wind blows more than 40 mph and the power goes out. You go outside and smell smoke and do your due diligence to see how close the fire is and watch your phones to know of there is an advisory or emergency evacuation order in place.
Why do we need what the mayor is selling? Before too long there will be cell service by every mobile phone company and IT will be making the thousands of dollars in rent to use the towers, and the citizens of Calistoga have trust in his doing the best for this city or himself, begs to ask the question. Hmm, almost seems like a conflict of interest. I, for one, am not buying.
Kerri Hammond-Abreu
Calistoga
