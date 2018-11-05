Which version of “small town character” are we talking about?
Has Calistoga changed? H’mmm ... maybe that shouldn't be a question but an exclamation. I find humor and pity in those who are so stuck at some point of happy-time in their life they cannot fully live in the now, and they “ … can’t go home again.”
Displays at the Sharpsteen Museum show this area was home to the Wappo, (the First People) and was the Northernmost of the Spanish expansion. After Mexico’s War of Independence the area was primarily comprised of Mexican Ranchos. Calistoga is in what was Rancho Carne Humana (Calejolmans). Following the May 1846 U.S. declaration of war on Mexico (over Texas), a small group of American settlers rode from the Napa Valley to the Mexican military outpost of Sonoma, seizing it and its commander, General Vallejo, in the name of the California Republic. The Bear Flag Republic would exist only till July, when the U.S. Army took control. The 1848 discovery of gold on the American River led to a flood of immigrants to Northern California and substantial settlement of the Napa Valley.
Calistoga’s geothermal features reminded the newly affluent gold rush millionaire Sam Brannan of the resorts in New York. Brannan built and promoted the hot springs resort he came to call Calistoga and was instrumental in building the Napa Valley Railroad (1868) to bring visitors to his resort. According to Bancroft, during four months of 1872, April, May, June and July, 3,020 visitors arrived at this new favorite watering place.
Calistoga became a visitor destination, a regional mining, agriculture and business center for innovation (real and imagined from oil to silk worms). In the 1880s the area's silver and gold mining declined. Taking advantage of the buildings of the closed Silverado mine, Robert Louis Stevenson “honey-mooned” there with his bride Fanny. His story of this period and the Calistogans he met are included in his book "Silverado Squatters." Calistoga continued to be a resort destination itself and was quite cosmopolitan, complete with society murders and its own Chinatown. In the 1900s it became an ag shipping center for prunes, walnuts and eggs as well as wine (before and after Prohibition). In the 1940s it added an airport (which visitors could use) and later it added sky diving and glider rides to its tourist attractions.
In 1970, the City took actions to re-zone of 30 acres (what is now) Rancho de Calistoga from rural residential to a 170-unit mobile home park (approved by voters 2 to 1) closely followed by the Kaiser-Aetna, Calistoga Springs Phase 1 (Springs, 143 units on 21 acres) and Phase 2 (Chateau, 196 units on 28 acres). This was followed in 1974 by the Kaiser-Aetna Riverlea housing and commercial development. To put this in perspective, Calistoga’s population grew by 96 from 1951 to 1960; by 368 from 1961 to 1970; by 1,997, (more than doubling its size), from 1971 to 1980; and by 1,432 in the last 38 years (to census est. 5,311). Other changes added new spa resorts and some older resorts were converted to housing like the Pisa Farm Resort on Brannan, Viola’s Resort on Anna and a number on Washington Street.
Now add market changing technology like smart phones, video streaming, Alexa, internet shopping, text messaging, online doctor visits and the world is in your pocket … you can work anywhere, entertain the family or buy anything from anywhere, so, like it or not the world has changed around you. So yes, there have been changes in Calistoga, and I guess I am part of worst, since I bought into the area in 1974. Should it have stopped in 1970 when it was truly a “small town?” Or maybe if only those last 1,432 folks arriving since 1981 had stayed away would we really be better off … I doubt it. Just sayin’.
Kent Domogalla
Calistoga
Domogalla is the author of “Looking for the past in Calistoga: A historical timeline and a street and pictorial guide to selected historic properties and locations.”