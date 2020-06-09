Calistoga, St. Helena teens "Talk with a Cop" about police brutality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the national conversations about race, violence, justice, and police accountability, the Calistoga Teen Center and St. Helena Teen Center hosted a video conference on Friday between local police officers and youth. In an invitation on each site’s social media account, the “Talk with a Cop” conversation offered that “Through honesty and open collaboration we have the opportunity to strengthen our community.”

Teen Center staff spent the week leading up to the conversation talking with their members about their perceptions and concerns regarding the protests and police brutality, and solicited agenda items and questions from all participants ahead of time. Main topics of discussion revolved around reactions to depictions of police brutality, current police practices and training, and community-level organizing and action.

Attendees were mostly participants in each Center’s Keystone Club, a Boys & Girls Club program to foster leadership and service. The small group, 17 in total, represented Club staff, teen members, Chief Celaya from the Calistoga Police Department and Officer Melissa Brown form SHPD.