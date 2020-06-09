Calistoga, St. Helena teens "Talk with a Cop" about police brutality

In response to the national conversations about race, violence, justice, and police accountability, the Calistoga Teen Center and St. Helena Teen Center hosted a video conference on Friday between local police officers and youth. In an invitation on each site’s social media account, the “Talk with a Cop” conversation offered that “Through honesty and open collaboration we have the opportunity to strengthen our community.”
Teen Center staff spent the week leading up to the conversation talking with their members about their perceptions and concerns regarding the protests and police brutality, and solicited agenda items and questions from all participants ahead of time. Main topics of discussion revolved around reactions to depictions of police brutality, current police practices and training, and community-level organizing and action.
Attendees were mostly participants in each Center’s Keystone Club, a Boys & Girls Club program to foster leadership and service. The small group, 17 in total, represented Club staff, teen members, Chief Celaya from the Calistoga Police Department and Officer Melissa Brown form SHPD.
While the discussion was unofficially scheduled to last 45 minutes, it extended beyond double that amount of time. Moderator Anton Parisi, director of the Calistoga Teen Center, supported by director Julian Frayre of the St. Helena Teen Center, facilitated an open discussion and noted that he had agreed to speak up for and ask questions on behalf of youth both present and those who expressed nervousness and uncomfortability joining the conversation with police.
The event gave everyone a chance to speak up, to listen and be heard, to educate and be educated. In the end there seemed to be deep appreciation for such openness, and a recognition that such conversations are not only helpful for our community, but necessary. The level of respect was inspiring, even at times when the conversation steered toward topics of personal frustrations, implicit bias, and defunding the police.
Anton Parisi
Unit Director, Calistoga Teen Center
