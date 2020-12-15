Calistoga teens hold holiday food drives for those in need

Soon after the food drive started, members of the community trickled in with bags of cans and boxes of food or money donations. “It was really exciting to see everyone coming by because I didn’t think we would get a lot of people,” my cousin said. “Even Mayor Chris Canning arrived, which was honestly overwhelming.”

All together we collected $70, and 101 food items (67 canned food, 22 boxed food, 10 bagged, two animal food).

We were very grateful for all of the donations we received. Everything that was collected at this food drive will be given to The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, a four-star charity organization in Concord and Fairfield that distributes nonperishable food to low income families and other nonprofit organizations in need. To learn more about the organization visit their website at foodbankccs.org.

With the support from the community, Yesenia and I plan to do this again soon. We have set the date for Monday, Dec. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Cafe Sarafornia. And with what we have learned from their first experience, plan to do so much more.

“We want to get flyers out earlier, as the first time we were kind of late in that and feel that affected our outcome.”