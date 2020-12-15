Calistoga teens hold holiday food drives for those in need

For weeks, my cousin and I had been trying to think of ways we could help people from our small town, when the idea of a food drive came to us, and we set our plan in action.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, we held a food drive in the spirit of Christmas and lending a helping hand. We will have another food drive Dec. 21.
“We saw that there were people in need around us, so we wanted to create something that would bring others joy this holiday season,” Yesinia said.
Together, we decided to bake cookies and make hot chocolate in exchange for people's canned goods.
“We felt like people would be more open to giving if they got something in return. Besides, there is nothing like hot cocoa and chocolate chip cookies on a windy day,” my cousin said.
We created flyers and shared them with everyone we could. Yesenia shared with her classes and her teachers, who immediately showed their support. A huge shout out to Ms. Musser, Mr. Morgan, Ms. Huff, Ms. De La Cruz, and Ms. Brooks, who showed up with donations.
We spent the day before our food drive baking treats and the morning making hot chocolate. We owe a huge thanks to Cafe Sarafornia as well for all of their support. They allowed us to use their kitchen and the space in front to hold the food drive.
Soon after the food drive started, members of the community trickled in with bags of cans and boxes of food or money donations. “It was really exciting to see everyone coming by because I didn’t think we would get a lot of people,” my cousin said. “Even Mayor Chris Canning arrived, which was honestly overwhelming.”
All together we collected $70, and 101 food items (67 canned food, 22 boxed food, 10 bagged, two animal food).
We were very grateful for all of the donations we received. Everything that was collected at this food drive will be given to The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, a four-star charity organization in Concord and Fairfield that distributes nonperishable food to low income families and other nonprofit organizations in need. To learn more about the organization visit their website at foodbankccs.org.
With the support from the community, Yesenia and I plan to do this again soon. We have set the date for Monday, Dec. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Cafe Sarafornia. And with what we have learned from their first experience, plan to do so much more.
“We want to get flyers out earlier, as the first time we were kind of late in that and feel that affected our outcome.”
It felt really good when we saw people contributing, and we do know for sure that we helped. In fact there was one person who arrived and said they needed food and so we gave them a bag of what had been donated. To learn more about our community helping projects follow our team instagram: @evergreen.association.
Saida Morales is a junior at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School.
WATCH NOW: CHRIS PRATT IS TRYING TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR FOOD INSECURITIY
SEE PHOTOS AT THE UPVALLEY FAMILY CENTERS LOOKING BACK 20 YEARS
Founding board members
Geoff Ellsworth, Annette Smith
UpValley Family Centers
Youth of the Year
First health fair in Calistoga
The current staff of the UpValley Family Centers
VITA program volunteers
Rosa Cachu
Anne Carver
Back to School Celebration
Blanca Dixon
UpValley Promotoras
Calistogans Bianca and Sofia Ruiz
Joleen Cantera, Karen Garcia, Paula Young
Norma Ferriz and Cristina Avina
UpValley Family Center of Napa County
Jack Stuart, Meg Scrofani, Norma Ferriz
UpValley Family Centers staff
UpValley Family Centers
CYNTHIA SWEENEY'S MEMORABLE STORIES FROM 2020
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!