Calistoga teens' holiday food drive cancelled

A food drive organized by cousins Saida and Yesenia Morales has been cancelled due to the county's COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

The food drive was scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21 in front of Cafe Sarafornia.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the two teens held a food drive in the spirit of Christmas and lending a helping hand. They had plannned to have another food drive Dec. 21, until the new restrictions went into effect Dec. 17.

In a previous story for The Weekly Calistogan Yesenia said, “We saw that there were people in need around us, so we wanted to create something that would bring others joy this holiday season.”

