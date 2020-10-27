Calistoga's new mini railroad park is now complete

I want to thank the mayor, the city council, the city manager, the public works director, and John Montelli and his city crew for their assistance in the creation of the new mini railroad park. This park is dedicated to the Interurban Railroad and located on Washington Street, across from the firehouse. Thanks also are extended from members of the Calistoga Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West to all who helped make this happen. We are pleased that the mini park is now complete and we will host a dedication ceremony with Native Sons grand officers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 am.