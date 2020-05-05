Calling all stitchers: 25,000 face covers needed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We’ve certainly never faced a pandemic before. But we’ve faced many times the challenges of fires, floods, earthquakes and power outages. We know to our bones that sometimes it takes a valley to get the job done. This is one of those times.

The CDC and now Napa County have put out directives encouraging all of us to wear face covers when out in public. Face covers don’t take the place of staying home, social distancing, and frequent hand-washing. But if you must go out where you may interact with others, a face cover is de rigueur. Think of it as a badge of honor, one that says, “I care.”

At the same time, we’re urged not to use the medical-grade masks that are in such short supply right now. So what to do? The era of the homemade masks and face coverings is upon us.

With the generous help of those who sew across the valley, we’ve collected and distributed the first 2,408 face covers. The “we” is a community-based private/public partnership active in this COVID-19 pandemic: Napa County COAD, Napa Valley CanDo, Operation with Love From Home, Nostalgia of Napa, Fuller & Sanders Communications, and community donors.