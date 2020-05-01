Calling all stitchers: 25,000 face covers needed

We’ve certainly never faced a pandemic before. But we’ve faced many times the challenges of fires, floods, earthquakes and power outages. We know to our bones that sometimes it takes a valley to get the job done. This is one of those times.
The CDC and now Napa County have put out directives encouraging all of us to wear face covers when out in public. Face covers don’t take the place of staying home, social distancing, and frequent hand-washing. But if you must go out where you may interact with others, a face cover is de rigueur. Think of it as a badge of honor, one that says, “I care.”
At the same time, we’re urged not to use the medical-grade masks that are in such short supply right now. So what to do? The era of the homemade masks and face coverings is upon us.
With the generous help of those who sew across the valley, we’ve collected and distributed the first 2,408 face covers. The “we” is a community-based private/public partnership active in this COVID-19 pandemic: Napa County COAD, Napa Valley CanDo, Operation with Love From Home, Nostalgia of Napa, Fuller & Sanders Communications, and community donors.
We estimate that 25,000 face covers are needed to protect the most vulnerable in our communities. Among others, that includes residents living in congregate sites like skilled nursing facilities, board and care homes, assisted living, and shelters. It also includes home health care givers, those in public health, public safety and workers in essential services. Here’s how to help.
Stitchers: Find information and sewing patterns at operationwithlovefromhome.org. If you need fabric, we have some.
Donate sewing materials: We need 100% cotton fabric, elastic, thread, sewing needles, cans of Lysol for disinfecting.
Door-to-Door service: Napa Valley CanDo volunteers will pick up finished face covers or donated supplies. Make a reservation for any Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Simply leave them in a paper bag at your front door. Find a simple reservation form at NVCanDo.org.
Prefer to drop them off? OWLFH volunteers will receive goods Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, at Storage Pro, 626 California Blvd.
Each donor receives a wrist band, "United We Stand," provided by Gary Rose.
Let’s help keep one another safe. Together we’re sew much better.
Hilary Zunin
Napa Valley
