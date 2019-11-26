Cartoon comment by Joan Martens 29 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Napanewsnow Commentary Joan Martens Most Popular Update: ID released on Monday night's crash fatality in Napa Napa man arrested for alleged rape Police: Napa man arrested for sexual crimes with a minor Napa family closing Red Hen Bar and Grill on Sunday Napa's Stoddard West opens with incredibly affordable rents View All Promotions promotion We can deliver obituaries to your email. Sign up here. promotion spotlight AP What type of Halloween candy are you? Print Ads Sale DOTTY HOPKINS & ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 Dotty Hopkins & Associates 1932 SIERRA AVE, Napa, CA 94558 707-815-7630 Sale LOOSE CABOOSE (THE) - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 The Loose Caboose Hobbies 820-A Third St, Napa, CA 94559 707-258-1222 Service di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art - Ad from 2019-11-21 Nov 21, 2019 Medical CNPA Ad Services-ADVENTIST HEALTH ST HELENA - Ad from 2019-11-22 Nov 22, 2019 Adventist Health St. Helena 10 Woodland Rd, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-3611 Website Sale BLUE NOTE NAPA VALLEY - Ad from 2019-11-21 Nov 21, 2019 Blue Note Napa 1030 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-880-2300 Currently Open Website Ads Sale CHRISTINA S - Ad from 2019-11-23 Nov 23, 2019 Christina S 370 First Street, Benicia, CA 94510 707-745-5125 Website Ads Furniture CUSTOM HOUSE - Ad from 2019-11-21 Nov 21, 2019 Custom House Furniture 706 Trancas Street, Napa, CA 94558 707-224-5544 Website Ads Service CALTRANS - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 Caltrans Po Box 23660, Oakland, CA 94623 510-286-5445 Office STOREFRONT POLITICAL MEDIA - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 Sale VAN WINDEN GARDEN CENTER - Ad from 2019-11-24 Nov 24, 2019 Van Winden Garden Center 1805 Pueblo Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-255-8400