Cartoon comment by Joan Martens 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Cartoon Comment By Joan Martens Commentary Napanewsnow Most Popular Napa Police: 4 suspects arrested after stealing from factory outlet store License plate fakers: Beware, says Napa Police Calistoga winery, city spar over what constitutes an 'event' New awning on Susie’s Bar 'sends wrong message' New awning on Calistoga bar 'sends wrong message' View All Promotions promotion Napa Valley Register Media Kit promotion Local Journalism Matters #NapaNewsNow Print Ads Office RIGGS PARTNERS - Ad from 2019-06-13 Jun 13, 2019 Service NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY HOUSING - Ad from 2019-06-13 Jun 13, 2019 Napa Valley Community Housing 5 Financial Plz Ste 200, Napa, CA 94558 707-253-6140 Car RENEWABLE PROPERTIES - Ad from 2019-06-12 Jun 12, 2019 Renewable Properties 655 MONTGOMERY STREET STE 1430, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111 714-276-4057 Transportation CHARLES SCHULZ SONOMA CO AIRPORT/AMERICAN AIRLINES - Ad from 2019-06-16 Jun 16, 2019 Sale LOOSE CABOOSE (THE) - Ad from 2019-06-14 Jun 14, 2019 Sale NAPA POWER EQUIPMENT - Ad from 2019-06-12 Jun 12, 2019 Napa Power Equipment 3145 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558 707-253-0468 Website Ads Other GOLF CHARITIES FOUNDATIONS, INC - Ad from 2019-06-13 Jun 13, 2019 Other GOLF CHARITIES FOUNDATIONS, INC - Ad from 2019-06-16 Jun 16, 2019 Sale PEARSONS APPLIANCE - Ad from 2019-06-15 Jun 15, 2019 Medical SILVERADO ORCHARDS - Ad from 2019-06-18 20 hrs ago