Cartoon comment by Joan Martens Dec 31, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Napanewsnow Commentary Joan Martens Most Popular Le Paris Cafe opens in Napa Leftovers: The real story of Napa malfatti? Local Tastes: Tim Carl’s top 20 Napa Valley eateries for 2019 Napa police make arrests after knife incident Photos: Texas churchgoers shoot, kill gunman who opened fire in church. But 2 more are dead View All Promotions promotion List your event in the Napa Valley Register community calendar promotion JOIN TODAY for 90% off your first 3 months! Print Ads Sale PEARSONS APPLIANCE - Ad from 2019-12-28 Dec 28, 2019 Pearsons Appliance 333 3rd Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-294-2559 Website Sale Matthews Mattress - Ad from 2019-12-25 Dec 25, 2019 Matthews Mattress 1551 Soscol Avenue, Napa, CA 94559 707-254-9542 Website Sale PET CLUB - Ad from 2019-12-25 Dec 25, 2019 Pet Club 3535 Hollis Street, Emeryville, CA 94608 510-595-8120 Office CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPER SVC BUREA - Ad from 2019-12-26 Dec 26, 2019 California Newspaper Svc Burea Po Box 60460, Los Angeles, CA 90060 213-229-5500 Creative CAMEO CINEMA - Ad from 2019-12-26 Dec 26, 2019 Cameo Cinema 1340 Main St, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-9779 Sale NAPA GOLD & SILVER - Ad from 2019-12-29 Dec 29, 2019 Napa Gold & Silver 3053 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558 707-252-2188 Website Ads Sale SEBASTIANI THEATER - Ad from 2019-12-26 Dec 26, 2019 Sebastiani Theater 1021 Central, Sonoma, CA 95476 707-996-9756 Cleaning STANLEY STEEMER - Ad from 2019-12-25 Dec 25, 2019 Sale PET CLUB - Ad from 2019-12-26 Dec 26, 2019 Pet Club 3535 Hollis Street, Emeryville, CA 94608 510-595-8120 Other COLDWELL BANKER/JOE BRASIL - Ad from 2019-12-26 Dec 26, 2019 Coldwell Banker - Joe Brasil 1775 Lincoln Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-258-5200