Cartoon comment by Joan Martens Jun 8, 2021 41 min ago {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cartoon Comment by Joan Martens Tags Napanewsnow Commentary Joan Martens Thanksgiving Turkeys Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Opinion Conversation returns Jun 1, 2021 Letters: COVID gave us something else to worry about, but fire danger remains Opinion Let's recall pro-development supervisors Jun 2, 2021 Letters: I don’t think we should continue to tolerate their ignorant, irrational, and unsustainable behavior. +2 Opinion From the editor: Calistoga's PSPS losses May 26, 2021 Weekly Calistoga editor Cynthia Sweeney is gathering data on the towns losses from PSPS events. +5 Opinion From the Napa Valley Register Editor: Memorial Day in memory Updated Jun 2, 2021 Memorial Day is different from other holidays. Today, we gather not to mark a date or time, but rather an idea. Opinion Cartoon comment by Joan Martens Jun 1, 2021 Opinion Cartoon comment by Joan Martens Updated May 27, 2021 Opinion On 50 years in the Napa Valley wine business May 18, 2021 Letters: Bottom line, always be a critical thinker.