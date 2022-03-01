Celebrate Read Across America Day and read a book

As local newspapers struggle to exist with falling readership, please can we take a moment to remember how important being able to read means freedom in our lives?

We read for information, for safety facts, in our jobs, to be informed voters, to improve our academics, to keep up with world happenings, and so much more. Yet a most important aspect of reading is for the sheer pleasure of … reading! We can escape to foreign lands, delve into the lives of fascinating people, get our imagination fired up to discover futuristic places — all in the pages of books.

The National Education Association (NEA) has been celebrating Read Across America Day on March 2 since 1998, It was the same year Read Aloud Partners (RAPP) started at Calistoga Elementary School. This year we would like to throw out a challenge to the adults in Calistoga: Join the children and pick up a book and read for pleasure this week. Show your children, your co-workers, your family and friends that you too see the value in reading for pleasure. Pleasure is defined as "a feeling of happy satisfaction and enjoyment." Please take a moment or three to embrace reading as a prescription for improving your health.

Thank you to the community volunteer RAPPers who bring the pleasure of reading to Calistoga students in weekly read aloud sessions. And thank you to the generous Soroptimist members who sponsor RAPP and seek out funds for three book gifts every year to each CES student K-6th grade.

Now go and pick up that book which you have been meaning to read!

Trudy Bouligny

Volunteer Coordinator Read Aloud Partners at CES

Soroptimist International of Calistoga