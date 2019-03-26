I am pleased that the council agreed with my idea of issuing the agendas for public meetings seven days instead of four days before the meeting. That will give all of us more time to review the items coming before your representatives on the city council or planning commission. It will also allow me more time to solicit and receive Calistogans' comments on topics. In a small way, that advances one of my goals on the council -- to more closely connect Calistogans to their council.
Incidentally, Calistogans -- the city will send you notices about meetings directly to your personal email address if you sign up to receive that information. I hope you will do that. It will only take a minute. Here's the link: http://www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/about-us/sign-up-for-e-notifier.
Once in the link, to receive their meeting agendas check the boxes for "city council" and for "planning commission." And then check whatever others are interesting to you. That way, you'll be better informed sooner about what's up in town. You know that I will always welcome your comments on those agenda items.
Of course, if you have other ideas or suggestions that you'd like me to bring to the council, please let me know that too: dwilliams@ci.calistoga.ca.us.
All the best,
Donald Williams
Calistoga City Council Member