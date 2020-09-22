City’s Rent Control Ordinance is based on the wrong index

For the past 15 years I have been lobbying city administrators and the City Council to revise the city’s mobile home rent control ordinance (RSO), created in 1984. In my opinion, it violates its own stated purposes and greatly favors mobile home park owners.
The first three purposes stated in the present ordinance are: 1. Prevent exploitation of the shortage of vacant mobile home park spaces; 2. Prevent excessive and unreasonable mobile home park space rent increases; 3. Rectify the disparity of bargaining power that exists between mobile home park homeowners and mobile home park owners.
The idea behind the ordinance as it developed was to base space rent increases on the rate of inflation, not, as had typically been done, on ever-increasing “market value,” which for park owners was typically “all the market could bear.” Most residents living in the city’s three 55-and-over senior mobile home parks live on fixed incomes. Nearly 20% of them live exclusively on Social Security. For those who may be unaware, mobile home park residents own their homes but pay rent for the space, or lot, on which their homes stand.
In 1992, the annual increase was introduced into the ordinance in order to create some standard for a fair return on the park owners’ part. The increase was based upon the lesser of 4% or the Social Security COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment). This cost-of-living adjustment, which is the prior year basis for Social Security increases, tracks inflation using the government’s measure of consumer prices for a variety of household goods and services for the entire country. In an RSO version which followed (I have copies of both these versions) the annual increase was changed from 100% of the COLA to 100% of the increase in the All Urban Consumers Price Index for the San Francisco-Oakland Area, which has one of the highest inflation rates in the country.
I live in the Calistoga Springs Mobile Home Park. Our annual RSO space rent increases take effect on April 1 of each year, the percentage based upon the % CPI increase in April of the preceding year.
To give you an idea of how our space rents have increased recently compared to increases in our Social Security income, the San Francisco-Oakland Consumer Price Index (i.e. the rate of inflation) and mobile home rents rose 2.7% in 2016; 3.8% in 2017; 3.2% in 2018; and 4% in 2019. The Social Security COLA rose by, and Social Security recipients received increases of, 0% in 2016, 0.3% in 2017, 2% in 2018 and 2.8% in 2019.
These figures indicate rent increases ranging between 143% to 2700% greater than the increases in our Social Security Income. To me, this is obscene. It should be noted that the “Applicability” section of the RSO points out that owners of mobile homes face problems that other renters do not. If a mobile home owner wants to remove his or her home from the park, there are very few other places to move it to, it is very costly to move, and the homes are often damaged when moved.
Along with increases to sewer, water, gas and garbage rates, many seniors living in the mobile home parks (myself included) now have a difficult time meeting their monthly expenses – buying food, paying for doctor visits and medication – in addition to paying rent, and are watching their savings not slowly but rapidly dwindle.
Just a few years ago, shortly before she died, Laverne Oyarzo, who was mayor of Calistoga from 1992-1997, and who knew how hard I had worked for two years as spokesperson for the homeowners on the RSO Revision Committee, came up to me in the Calistoga Roastery with tears in her eyes and apologized profusely for voting for changes to the ordinance – one being the change in the basis for annual space rent increase from 100% of the Social Security COLA to 100% of the CPI for the S.F. - Oakland Area. Oyarzo said that at the time she was led by city staff to believe the changes would benefit the homeowners. She said she did not realize that the change in the annual CPI, among others, represented a “boilerplate” version of the ordinance that greatly advantaged the park owners.
Many Bay Area mobile home park owners have been able to persuade cities to base annual space rent increases on the S.F.-Oakland CPI. However, most of these cities only grant 75% – not 100% – of the S.F.-Oakland CPI as does Calistoga, and some permit only 50% or 60% increases. The ordinance of city of San Francisco itself permits only a 50% annual increase of the S.F.-Oakland CPI.
The Calistoga City Council needs to revisit this issue.
Marvin Braun
Calistoga
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!