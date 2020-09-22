City’s Rent Control Ordinance is based on the wrong index

Just a few years ago, shortly before she died, Laverne Oyarzo, who was mayor of Calistoga from 1992-1997, and who knew how hard I had worked for two years as spokesperson for the homeowners on the RSO Revision Committee, came up to me in the Calistoga Roastery with tears in her eyes and apologized profusely for voting for changes to the ordinance – one being the change in the basis for annual space rent increase from 100% of the Social Security COLA to 100% of the CPI for the S.F. - Oakland Area. Oyarzo said that at the time she was led by city staff to believe the changes would benefit the homeowners. She said she did not realize that the change in the annual CPI, among others, represented a “boilerplate” version of the ordinance that greatly advantaged the park owners.